How far should politicians and regulators get involved in the business of the music industry, and particularly the music streaming economy?

A vote in the European Parliament’s Culture and Education Committee yesterday is raising the question again. In the view of the MEPs on that committee, they absolutely should get involved with new legislation.

The vote centred on a report – ‘Cultural Diversity and the Conditions for Authors in the European Streaming Market‘ – which the Committee voted to adopt with 23 votes for, three against and one abstention.

They are calling for a new EU bill that will:

Oblige streaming services to make their algorithms and recommendation tools transparent “and to guarantee that European works are visible and accessible”.

Create a “diversity indicator” that analyses what genres and languages are available, as well as “the presence of independent authors”.

Require the streaming services to “identify right-holders via the correct allocation of metadata to help their works to be discovered”.

Oblige them to also use a label for tracks that are purely AI-generated, so that listeners understand their origin

Increase the EU’s investment in European music: “including local and niche artists or artists from vulnerable communities to offer a more diverse repertoire, as well as to support authors in the digital transformation of their business models”.

Some of this is happening already: tackling metadata issues and figuring out what to do with AI-generated tracks, for example.

Others are likely to bring pushback. Guaranteeing that European works are visible and accessible, for instance, would be a similar measure to that tried in Canada this year with its ‘Bill C-11’ legislation.

That was criticised by YouTube and industry body Music Canada alike as potentially harming local music rather than boosting it.

Still, the European Parliament’s vote (and report) has been welcomed by some music industry bodies already.

ECSA, which represents composers and songwriters, called it “a crucial step towards future concrete actions for an ecosystem that fairly compensates those who deliver the core product on streaming services: music”.

Gesac, which represents collecting societies in Europe, also hailed the vote for its potential impact on songwriters, and also for its “clear call for legislative initiatives to ensure the transparency of the algorithms and recommendation tools used by streaming services, and the promotion of cultural diversity in this market”.

Will the report lead to legislation, though? That remains to be seen, and to set expectations sensibly, even if a bill were to be created, there’s a long (and likely tortuous) path towards it being finalised and adopted – and then implemented by the EU’s member states.