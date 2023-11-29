Peermusic is the latest publisher to renew its deal with licensing and processing hub ICE.

It has been working with the latter for online representation of its repertoire since 2018, with ICE saying that the company has seen an average year-on-year growth in royalties of more than 60% over that time.

The news comes a few months after Concord Music Publishing extended its own deal with ICE, citing 34% average growth over previous years through the partnership.

2023 was also the year when ICE took a step into the metaverse, signing a deal with startup Styngr, which is making music available within games and virtual worlds.

“There’s a natural synergy between our unique needs as a global publishing firm and the broad reach and international efficiencies that the ICE hub brings,” said Peermusic’s Nigel Elderton in a statement on today’s news.