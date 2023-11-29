When will Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out? It has launched this afternoon. The music service is hoping to make a bigger splash than ever with its annual year-end promotion.

As in past years, there are three main elements to report on. First,. stats on the most-streamed artists, songs and albums on Spotify (plus podcasts) in 2023.

Second, the Wrapped experience for listeners: how Spotify is presenting their 2023 data back to them and encouraging them to explore the music – both within its own app and beyond.

Finally, there’s what Wrapped means for musicians, in terms of the data they’re getting on their annual streams, and the tools they can use to shout about it on social media, as well as drum up merch and ticket sales.

Let’s get into all those details…

Spotify Wrapped 2023: The Stats

Having been named as Apple Music’s most-streamed artist of 2023, Taylor Swift has done the double. More than 26.1bn streams on Spotify made her its top artist this year, ahead of Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

None of these artists had the top track on Spotify in 2023 though. That was ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus with more than 1.6bn streams, ahead of SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’, Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’, Jung Kook’s ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’.

The top album was Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ by Bad Bunny, with more than 4.5bn streams on Spotify this year. Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’, SZA’s ‘SOS’, The Weeknd’s ‘Starboy’ and Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ made up the top five.

The key trend illustrated here is longevity: the ever-longer life cycle of the biggest streaming hits. ‘As It Was’ came out in April 2022 for example. ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ the following month. In fact, the latter was Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2022, and now of 2023 too.

‘Starboy’ came out in November 2016, but is now the fourth most-streamed album on Spotify in 2023. How and why?

The track ‘Die For You’ had a lot to do with that: a TikTok spike in 2022 sent it back into radio and streaming playlists and the charts, buoyed further in 2023 by a new remix featuring Ariana Grande – and then a ‘deluxe’ re-release for the original album.

The other trend we’d pull out from Spotify’s charts is Peso Pluma, representing the wider Música Mexicana genre that has surged to prominence on streaming services this year. That was shown in Apple Music’s year-end Replay stats yesterday too.

Reggaeton and K-Pop both broke down the barriers for non-Anglo artists singing in their own languages to find global audiences – driven also by streaming – and Música Mexicana is just one example of a genre that is benefiting in their wake.

Meanwhile, ‘The Rogan Experience’ was Spotify’s top podcast of 2023, so we’ll diplomatically move on quickly.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Listeners

Spotify users logging on today will be presented with their personalised Wrapped 2023 data, including their top five genres and artists.

They’ll also be assigned one of 12 “listening characters” that encapsulate their tastes, including Shapeshifters (who move quickly from one artist to the next) and Alchemists (who create a lot more playlists of their own than other listeners).

They’ll also be assigned a ‘Sound Town’ showing which city in the world best matches their listening habits. People will also see video thank-you messages from their top artists if they’ve recorded them – Spotify says more than 40,000 have this year.

There will be a Wrapped feed of playlists, merch and concerts from those top artists within Spotify’s service, and the company’s AI DJ feature will be focusing on Wrapped this week too. Spotify is also putting its ‘Blend’ feature to use, with groups of friends and family members able to create automated blend playlists of their top songs of the year.

Beyond Spotify, there will be a ‘WonderWrapped’ section of Spotify’s Roblox island riffing off the promo, although it won’t launch until tomorrow (30 November).

Spotify is also going to be hosting some “digital live audio experiences” called Wrapped Listening Parties where artists will be chatting to fans, streaming music and selling merch. Ava Max, JVKE, Chelsea Cutler and Lauren Daigle are among the artists confirmed for that.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Artists

Spotify is keen to stress the elements of Wrapped that apply to musicians.

Artists logging in to its Spotify for Artists dashboard today will get their own stats for listeners and streams, including some new metrics: how many people heard them for the first time in 2023; their top three cities for ticket sales; and the average time spent listening by their top 0.001% of fans.

As with the listener version of Wrapped, there will be social ‘cards’ to encourage all these stats to be shared on social media. 2023 is also the second year when Spotify has a separate ‘Songwriter Wrapped’ promotion, for musicians with an active songwriter page and ‘Written By’ playlist on the service.

Merch and ticketing is another focus for Wrapped 2023, building on last year’s promotion. Artists in the US and Canada could offer discounts on merch items as part of this year’s event, while Wrapped will be recommending merch and tickets to the top fans of artists globally.

The preparation for this has been going on since mid-October, when Spotify launched a ‘Get Ready for Wrapped’ campaign encouraging artists to create thank-you video messages, update their merch stores and tour dates, and give their profiles the once-over ahead of the promotion.

Wrapped has become Spotify’s biggest marketing moment of the year, particularly on social media as listeners and artists alike share their stats. Expect a deluge of posts for the rest of this afternoon, following the promo’s launch at 8am EST.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: The Big Picture

As in previous years, Wrapped also generates a spike in criticism of Spotify from artists, activist organisations and fans who have concerns about its business model, streaming’s impact on musicians and wider culture, and specific decisions made by the company.

2023, remember, has been the year when Spotify laid off 600 staff; was criticised over the expansion of its ‘Discovery Mode’ marketing tool; u-turned on its live audio ambitions; was fined by Sweden’s privacy regulator; saw negotiations with Swedish unions break down; faced claims that criminals were using it to launder money; and announced its shutdown in Uruguay due to a new law introducing equitable remuneration for artists.

You won’t see Wrapped cards on Instagram trumpeting any of this, but the challenges for and criticism of Spotify is an important part of the discourse around the world’s biggest subscription audio-streaming service.

Wrapped 2023 will be a moment those critics will use to put their views forward, just as it’s a moment for Spotify to cement its scale and importance to the music industry by enlisting artists and listeners in its annual campaign.

Suffice to say, Wrapped will be inescapable in the next few hours, wherever you sit on the spectrum of views on Spotify.