UK-based charity Youth Music has published some data from its latest survey of 16-24 year-olds, focusing on the role music plays in their wellbeing.

Among the findings: 73% of them found that listening to, reading or writing lyrics enables them to “process difficult feelings and emotions”, while 54% said this helps to reduce feelings of isolation or loneliness.

Youth Music said that the latter stat was noticeably larger for this age group than for older people: twice as likely as people aged over 55, for example.

“This new evidence shows that creativity continues to provide an important outlet for young people in times like these,” said Youth Music CEO Matt Griffiths in his statement on the research.

Youth Music hopes that the findings will drum up more support – and funding – for the work it is doing with projects around the UK that aim to help young people.

“It’s crucial we ensure the projects providing the space for this invaluable work are able to survive and thrive, in these challenging economic circumstances.”

Youth Music has published the findings in a longer blog post that also talks to a number of young musicians and academic experts about wellbeing and music.