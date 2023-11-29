The British music industry has lots of trade associations, but what about the British music-tech industry? It has a new one, Music Technology UK, which launched this week.

The body will be offering free membership to music-tech startups with annual turnovers of less than £250k, with tiered fees for companies bigger than that. It is not announcing its founder members until early 2024, though.

MTUK has set out eight key objectives, which are carefully positive. It wants to foster industry leadership; cultivate growth and investment; create productive partnerships; nurture talent and innovation; expand global reach; integrate across media; strengthen community networks; and champion economic advantages.

The key question will be whether such a body is willing to bare its teeth in support of those members – which sometimes may mean baring them at the music industry.

To cite one topical example: will MTUK lobby for AI music startups to be granted a copyright exception so that they can train their models on commercial music without needing licensing deals?

The British government has considered such a measure, and was criticised strongly by music rightsholders for it. MTUK could play a role in finding the middle ground – partnerships that help startups train their models in partnership with rightsholders – but it’s a delicate path to tread.

MTUK has said in its announcement that it is “already exploring ways of working with industry partners to change the model on how the music industry engages with tech startups”, so we’ll be interested to see what progress it can make.

Much will depend on the members it’s able to sign up, and the clout they’ll give it to deal with the music industry, and also to lobby politicians.

The body has appointed a 12-strong advisory board. It comprises Gareth Deakin (Sonorous Global Consulting); Jane Dyball (Laffittes); Jon Eades (Figaro); Cliff Fluet (Eleven Advisory); Rick Gleave (Tuned Global); Helena Kosinski (Luminate); Rachel Lyske (Daaci); Claire Mas (Driift); Helen Sartory (Beatport); Amanda Schupf (Max Music Strategic Advisory Consultancy); Simon Scott (Push Entertainment); and Paul Trueman (un:hurd).