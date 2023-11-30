In 2019, a partnership between AI music startup Endel and WMG was wrongly described in several reports (not ours!) as an AI being signed by a major label. In fact, it was a standard distribution deal.

With that history in mind… AI music startup Boomy has signed to WMG! Just kidding.

This is another distribution partnership, in this case with WMG’s ADA Worldwide division. It will see Boomy bringing some of the top artists and music created using its AI to ADA, which will then distribute and market them on streaming services and social platforms.

Among the first to work with ADA are Jelie, Katirha, Lightfoot, Paperboy Prince and – perhaps our favourite artist name of 2023 so far – Plague of Grackles.

The news comes shortly after Boomy inked a deal with tech startup Beatdapp to tackle anyone trying to use its service for streaming fraud. Earlier this year, some Boomy-made tracks were removed from Spotify after suspicious streaming activity (not from Boomy itself).

The ADA deal is a reminder of more positive developments for the startup: a community of artists using its tech to express their (human!) creativity.