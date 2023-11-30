Some things are better left unsaid, we hear, when it comes to disputes between famous rock duos. But many of them are being said in the latest filings in the legal battle between Daryl Hall and John Oates.

As we reported earlier this week, the case concerns the potential sale of Oates’ half of their Whole Oates Enterprises joint venture to Primary Wave.

Billboard has the details of the latest filings, which see Hall claiming that the planned sale was “the ultimate partnership betrayal. They surreptitiously sought to sell half of the WOE assets without obtaining my written approval”.

Primary Wave itself comes in for a kicking too, with Hall describing it as “an entity that I did not agree to partner with, and whose business model does not comport with my views regarding the WOE assets”.

The filings also reveal that WOE’s assets include Hall and Oates’ trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, recordings royalty income and social media / website assets – but NOT their publishing copyrights.

Oates denies that he went behind Hall’s back or breached any agreements with the planned sale.