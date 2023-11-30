As the COP28 climate change conference gets underway, the three major labels have come together to announce a new music industry coalition focusing on the climate emergency.

It’s called the Music Industry Climate Collective (MICC).

What about independent labels? In its launch announcement, the MICC said that US indie body A2IM will be an ‘advisor’ to the new group including providing “recommendations on how best to include small-to-medium-sized businesses by connecting the indies’ critical perspective to the initiative”.

That’s a good thing, because in Europe indies (including Ninja Tune, !K7, Beggars Group and more) have been at the forefront of talking about and taking action on the climate crisis.

Anyway, MICC has some plans afoot already: it is starting by creating guidance for measuring ‘Scope 3’ greenhouse gas emissions – the indirect emissions from activities including manufacturing, distribution and licensing.

The guidance is currently a first draft, which will now be checked by independent labels, ‘value chain partners’ and climate experts.