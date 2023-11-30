The US Copyright Office is conducting a study into what generative AI means for copyright law, with submissions from a number of technology companies suggesting that training their models on copyrighted material should be ‘fair use’ – so not require permission, licensing deals or payment.

The music industry begs to differ, and has been setting out its views (that permission, licensing deals, payment AND transparency should be baseline requirements) throughout 2023. The latest being a speech by Dennis Kooker, Sony Music’s president of global digital business.

Kooker was appearing at US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum yesterday in Washington, D.C. to put the music industry’s views forward. He did so in no uncertain terms.

“Based on recent Copyright Office filings it is clear that the technology industry and speculative financial investors would like governments to believe in a very distorted view of copyright,” said Kooker.

“One in which music is considered fair use for training purposes and in which certain companies are permitted to appropriate the entire value produced by the creative sector without permission, and to build huge businesses based on it without paying anything to the creators concerned.”

Kooker also criticised those submissions for their suggestions that artist name and likeness rights should be very limited; that their users should be liable for any copyright infringement rather than the platforms; and that “record keeping and transparency within generative AI technologies is impossible or too burdensome”.

Kooker also claimed that many of the “deluge of 100,000 new recordings delivered to DSPs every day” have been made using generative-AI tools, claiming that “these works flood the current music ecosystem and compete directly with human artists”. He also took aim at deepfake tracks and unlicensed voice clones of existing artists.

“To date, SME has sent close to 10,000 takedowns to a variety of platforms hosting unauthorised deepfakes that SME artists asked us to take down,” revealed Kooker. “In this context, platforms are quick to point to the loopholes in the law as an excuse to drag their feet or to not take the deepfakes down when requested.”

Kooker’s full testimony backs the ‘NO FAKES’ bill that was recently introduced to tackle deepfakes, and reveals that Sony Music currently has “roughly 200 active conversations taking place” with startups and other AI tech firms over potential partnerships.

(Its recent AI fan-remixes website for The Orb and David Gilmour, which came from a partnership with startup Vermillio, being one of the first projects to go live.)

That’s a key point in the music industry’s arguments in favour of stronger AI regulation: that it’s not just open to working with AI startups and technologies, but that it’s actively seeking out such deals – as long as “consent, compensation and credit” are at the heart of those relationships.