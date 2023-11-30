AI technology firm Stability AI’s music ambitions have been a talking point recently after its VP of audio Ed Newton-Rex resigned.

It was in protest at the company’s belief – as expressed in a submission to the US Copyright Office – that training AIs on copyrighted content should be considered fair use, and thus not need licensing deals.

Now even bigger changes may be afoot for Stability AI, which besides its Stable Audio model is responsible for the popular Stable Diffusion text-to-image tool.

Bloomberg reported that Stability AI has “explored selling the company as management faces increased pressure from investors over its financial position”.

Investment firm Coatue Management, which co-led Stability AI’s $101m funding round in 2022, reportedly sent a letter to the company’s senior management this October expressing its concerns.

Given the size of that funding round, it would be a huge surprise if Stability AI was in financial trouble. But developing generative AI models at its scale is an expensive business and many of its rivals have very deep pockets, so exploring a sale – whether prompted by its investors or not – is less of a surprise.