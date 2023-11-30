Many people think of Substack as a ‘newsletter platform’ for people building mailing lists and writing text emails to them. But actually, it’s been evolving beyond text for some time now, adding audio and then video posts.

Now the company has launched a “major upgrade” to its video features. Its announcement blog post pitches directly to podcasters who’ve been making exclusive video episodes for their Substack subscribers, and hosting them on YouTube as unlisted videos.

“Now you can upload videos directly to your Substack and opt to automatically publish the audio as a podcast episode,” explained the company.

Substack creators can also now choose portions of their videos to offer for free as previews, prompting people to pay when they reach the end of the free section.

Substack has also improved its video player; launched a Twitch-style feature for readers and viewers to create and share clips from videos; and has rolled out AI-generated transcripts for all video posts.

While podcasters may be a key focus here, the new features will be useful for musicians using Substack too.