We’ve been following the progress of British AI-music startup Daaci keenly since it was one of the inaugural winners of our Music Ally SI:X startups contest in 2022.

Now it has announced a new feature called ‘Natural Edits’ which is geared towards the music sync industry.

What are they? The ideas is that music rightsholders apply the feature to their catalogues, making it easier for licensees to create edits to suit whatever project the music is soundtracking.

“Users will be exposed to the track’s latent potential to fit countless contexts from looping beds for background music, to topped-and-tailed snippets for adverts, extended pieces for arbitrary length videos, and precise edits matching specific narratives and music briefs,” is how Daaci explained it.

This is an example of AI music being put to work to make existing music as adaptable as possible – in this case for commercial sync projects.

In other Daaci news, it is partnering with music college BIMM for a new course called AI_Labs that will help its students get to grips with AI’s use in the creative arts.

Daaci is involved with the course and will offer internships to students, while BIMM has enlisted Google Cloud AI leader Warren Barkley as visiting professor too.