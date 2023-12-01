Ethiopia remains a poor, largely rural, country. But, with the right structure in place, it could one day offer considerable opportunity to the global music industry.
To access this post, you must subscribe. If you are already a subscriber, log in here.
EarPods and phone

Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences

Tools: Kaiber

In the year or so since its launch, AI startup Kaiber has been making waves,…

Read all Tools >>

Editor, Music Ally