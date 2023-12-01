Regulatory issues meant that Instagram’s new Twitter rival, Threads, did not launch in the European Union alongside other countries earlier this year.

Now it may finally be making its debut in the EU, but with an additional option. The Wall Street Journal reported that Threads may launch in Europe this month (December).

“To comply with those regulations, Meta will give EU users the choice of using Threads purely for consumption without a profile that allows them to make their own posts,” claimed the article.

Without the EU, Threads reached nearly 100 million monthly active users by October this year, three months after its launch.

As we reported in August, it was a somewhat sluggish start for the app in terms of prominent musicians claiming their profiles and posting on Threads.

However, with X (formerly Twitter) continuing its chaotic year with another round of advertisers pausing their spending – leading its owner Elon Musk to tell them to “go fuck yourself” – there is still a big opportunity for Threads to take, including persuading more artists to hop over.