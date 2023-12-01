If you want a classic good cop / bad cop narrative this morning, read Spotify’s presentation at a hearing this week run by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

It was held to hear the views of global streaming services on plans in Canada to require them to make ‘initial contributions’ to the Canadian content industry, just like local broadcasters do. Spotify’s good cop in this case was Nathan Wiszniak, its head of Canada, artist and label partnerships.

He outlined Spotify’s existing investment in Canadian music and culture, from locally-curated playlists – including some focused on indigenous and French-Canadian artists – and its ‘Equal’ program focusing on equity for women, including Canadian musicians.

Bad cop? With no personal offence intended, that role was taken by Spotify’s senior director, European Policy Olivia Regnier, who pointed to the lower royalty rates paid by terrestrial radio broadcasters in Canada before delivering a warning.

“We are concerned that additional payments will lead to serious unintended consequences for the support we offer Canadian and Indigenous artists to ensure their music is heard and discovered,” she said.

“If asked to make a burdensome contribution, irrespective of our existing investments, Spotify will need to make financial decisions to sustainably run our business.”

“Additional costs could require us to cut expenses, including reduce our resources for editorial, partnership, and promotional programs in Canada; reduce resources currently going back to the music ecosystem; or force us to raise prices for Canadian consumers.”

Spotify was not the only streaming service saying this at the hearing. Netflix’s director of public policy in Canada, Stéphane Cardin, gave a noticeably similar warning.

He said that initial contributions could “result in displacement of certain investments” that service makes in Canada already, and – using the same phrase as Spotify – advised the watchdog to “carefully consider the unintended consequences of imposing an unreasonable initial base contribution”.

This is not the first time Canada’s plans for the streaming economy as it relates to local content and creators have been in the spotlight. Earlier this year, its C-11 bill (aka the Online Streaming Act) was criticised by YouTube’s Lyor Cohen, labels body Music Canada’s boss Patrick Rogers, and former Spotify chief economist Will Page.

Whenever we write about regulatory news from a single country, we try to find the wider relevance. In this case, it’s the potential for other countries to consider similar changes to Canada: setting global streaming services (be they music or video) minimum commitments to promotion of and/or funding for local content.

That’s one reason Spotify and Netflix are taking such a strong line in Canada, in the knowledge that other countries will be following events there. And of course, it’s important that they have their say: outlining their existing investments and promotion, and pointing to any difficulties they see in implementing new rules.

They do need to be careful though. What could be taken as threats to cut this investment if legislation and regulation doesn’t go their way – and as is happening with Spotify in Uruguay, actually pulling out of a country – risks giving even more fuel to critics (some politicians and regulators included) who believe that the big global DSPs do need stricter rules.