TikTok’s latest feature for musicians is called ‘Artist Account’ – its version of the tools offered by streaming services to verified artists.

The company describes it as “a toolbox of features and promotional tools” available to “every artist or musician that has released music”.

On launch, those tools include a tag that identifies these people as artists, displayed under their account name on their TikTok profile.

Artists can also highlight their latest track for up to 14 days before its release and 30 days after. This ‘New Release’ feature has been available already for some artists, including BTS who were the guinea pigs for its first trial this summer.

There is also a new ‘Music’ tab for artists’ profiles that will automatically add their new tracks to help fans find and use them for their videos, and a ‘By Artist’ option to pin preferred posts to the top of artists’ discovery pages.

Artists can activate their accounts by tapping on this link from their phones.

Meanwhile, in other TikTok news, a US judge has blocked the state of Montana’s plan to ban the app from 1 January 2024. He issued a preliminary injunction saying that the ban “violates the Constitution in more ways than one” according to Reuters.

The legal case continues, so the threat of the ban isn’t squashed entirely: it just won’t happen until there is a verdict.