Kingship launched in 2021 at the height of web3 hype in the music industry: a Gorillaz-style cartoon band where all the members were characters from the Bored Ape NFTs collection, with plans to sell their own tokens and take the metaverse by storm.

Universal Music Group’s 10.22PM label was behind the project. How did that go? Well, Kingship sold thousands of ‘key card’ NFTs the following May, splashing out $359k on a “crypto millionaire” manager (yes, another Bored Ape) along the way. There was also a partnership with M&Ms, and some ‘Sexy Varsity Jacket‘ merch.

Music? Thus far, that’s only been released as snippets for fans in the Kingship Discord to hear 10 weeks ago. While we await any commercial release, the latest brand extension has gone live: a Roblox experience.

Kingship Islands went live this week, styled as “a quest to unite the band members” that will see fans earning free virtual items and emotes. Paid avatar heads and bodies are also being sold within the island, akin to the virtual merch offered by other artists in Roblox.

There is also the promise that new music will debut in the island in the coming weeks, while owners of the Kingship NFTs will get extra goodies. It’s one of the first music experiences to use Roblox’s new facial animation tech for avatars, too.

This is all a bit of a pivot, since the original vision was to launch Kingship’s own virtual world, built with Unreal Engine and accessed by buying one of the key cards.

Roblox is a smarter move: it has tens of millions of users and several ways to make money that don’t involve NFTs.