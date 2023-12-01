More than 40,000 artists recorded video messages for their top fans in this year’s Spotify Wrapped promotion. One of them was veteran American musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, but his message was distinctly barbed.

“I just want to thank you all for your amazing support. It’s my understanding that I had over 80 million streams on Spotify this year. If I’m doing the math right, that means I earned 12 dollars,” said Yankovic.

“So, enough to get myself a nice sandwich at a restaurant. So from the bottom of my heart, thanks for your support, and thanks for the sandwich.”

lol weird al talking shit in his spotify wrapped message pic.twitter.com/mYMPncS2WP — ‼️ currently homeless, see pinned 💖 (@mayaofhell) November 29, 2023

Obligatory caveat: he’s doing the math wrong for comic effect. According to Billboard’s recently-launched royalty calculator, 80m Spotify streams should generate more than $297k in sound recording royalties, nearly $48k in mechanical royalties and $41k in performance royalties.

That’s just over $386k in total – or a nice sandwich at a restaurant every day for the next 88 years. Bear in mind this is the money paid to Yankovic’s rightsholders, so the terms of his deals with them will dictate his post-middleman-cut culinary budget.

And since many of his songs are parodies, his writing credits are often shared (with Michael Jackson on ‘Fat’, with Coolio and Stevie Wonder on ‘Amish Paradise’ etc).

But accurate numbers isn’t the point. Yankovic’s video is funny, it cocks a snook at Spotify using its own promotion, and thus it’s being widely shared.

It also speaks to a wider talking point around Wrapped, which is artists looking at their streaming stats for 2023 and calculating what that means in actual revenue. That’s also the jump-off for a new article in the Guardian by musician and longtime Spotify/streaming critic Damon Krukowski.

While Spotify Wrapped is the intro, he widens out to discuss the streaming service’s plans to stop paying royalties for tracks that have fewer than 1,000 streams in the last year, and his belief that switching to user-centric payouts would be a better improvement on the current system.