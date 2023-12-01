This is the week of music-streaming recaps. We’ve had Apple Music’s and Spotify’s, and yesterday they were joined by YouTube Music and Vevo.

YouTube Music’s is called ‘2023 Recap‘ and offers a now-familiar mix of personalised stats on what each user has been playing – artists, songs, genres, albums and more. There is also a Recap page in the full YouTube app.

One way YouTube Music is diverging from its rivals is that it hasn’t announced its service-wide top lists for 2023 alongside this launch. We’re expecting those to come in the very near future in a separate announcement though.

As for Vevo, it has published some of the trends it has seen in 2023 across its music videos network.

Among the trends: 57% of people are finding new music and artists on social platforms, according to Vevo’s survey of American internet users. Reality TV shows and nostalgia for past decades were also big drivers of music video viewing this year.

Finally, like Apple and Spotify, Vevo pointed to the sharp growth in regional Mexican music in 2023, alongside the ongoing spread of Afrobeats and Amapiano across the world from Africa.