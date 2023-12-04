Apple Music named Taylor Swift as its artist of 2023 last week, and now it’s celebrating that with a pop-up experience in New York.

‘Taylor Swift’s Eras: The Experience‘ will be open for two days later this week (8-9 December) with Ticketmaster handling ticket applications for it.

(Sorry, late-to-this-news Swifties, the registration process has already closed.)

“Come commemorate this achievement through an exploration of the ten Taylor Swift eras that have led to her history-making year and cemented her as this year’s recipient,” is how Apple described the pop-up.

It stressed twice that “Taylor Swift will not be in attendance”, although as ever with these kinds of pop-up, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if come the weekend there are ‘Taylor Swift surprised and delighted her fans with a surprise appearance at…’ headlines.

It’s not the first Taylor-themed pop-up. In the past there have been official experiences for her ‘Lover’ album in 2019 (also in New York) and her ‘Reputation’ album in 2017 (in Los Angeles). This year, she was also the focus for a pop-up exhibit in the Grammy Musician in LA.

