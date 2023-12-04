This week could be crucial in deciding the final text of the European Union’s AI Act, with negotiations between the three key European institutions (the Parliament, Commission and Council) coming to a head.

We’ve detected nervousness within the music industry that the final bill may fall short of the rules – in short: permission, payment and transparency around generative AI’s training on copyrighted content – it wants put in place.

“The EU AI Act must lay down transparency obligations on AI operators. This was proposed in the original text of the Act, which I support, but has been contested by some governments,” is how ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus (speaking in his role as Cisac president) puts it.

“AI will bring amazing benefits for creators and the creative sector. But correct and sensible regulation is essential to unlocking this potential. Transparency obligations are a pre requisite and must be included in the AI Act,” added Ulvaeus in a statement ahead of this week’s negotiations.

“Without the right provisions requiring transparency, the rights of the creator to authorise and get paid for use of their works will be undermined and impossible to implement.”

Copyright issues are one reason the ‘trilogue’ negotiations have yet to conclude, but they are far from the only one, since the AI Act will deal with the full gamut of issues raised by AI technologies.

Reuters reported that “foundation models, access to source codes, fines and other topics” are among the haggling points still, with France, Germany and Italy cited as countries who “favour letting makers of generative AI models self-regulate instead of having hard rules”.

Lobbying is heating up for this week’s important talks. “We’ve long said that AI is too important not to regulate, and too important not to regulate well,” wrote Google’s president of global affairs Kent Walker in a blog post on Friday, for example.

“The race should be for the best AI regulations, not the first AI regulations… We owe it to each other to get this right–through global, pro-innovation frameworks and affirmative policy agendas that maximize opportunity.”

‘Pro-innovation’ is the kind of phrase that gets a hard stare from music rightsholders, who see it as code for ‘anti-copyright’ – or at least pushing back on the demands of the creative industries.

Whether you think that’s fair or not, Ulvaeus clearly had countries like France, Germany and Italy in mind with his statement.

“I hope it is understood what is at stake here, and that those countries with the strongest and proudest cultural traditions have the greatest interest in protecting their own creators and culture sectors in the AI-impacted future.”

