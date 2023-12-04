AI-music startup Endel’s latest artist partnership is with Sia, and focuses on her new ‘Gimme Christmas’ EP.

Endel has put the festive tracks through its AI to create two ‘soundcapes’ that are being released on streaming services as well as within its own app.

‘Gimme Christmas (Lofi Soundscape)’ comes out today (4 December) with ‘Gimme Christmas (Sleep Soundscape)’ following on 11 December.

Endel says that the songs have been given a “scientifically guided functional twist” by its AI and in-house sound team, and is pitching the soundscapes as a way to “decrease stress and support chill-time and sleep”.

The Sia collaboration is part of Endel’s partnership with Warner Music Group (its Atlantic Records label in this case) and caps a year of prominent deals for the startup.

It has reworked Roberta Flack’s ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’; kicked off a series of 50 soundscapes with dance label Spinnin’ Records; signed a partnership with Universal Music Group and created a ‘Sleep Science’ playlist for Amazon Music.

Artists who have worked with Endel in previous years include Grimes, Plastikman and James Blake – the latter of whom came back for another collaboration in November this year.

Sia’s ‘Everyday is Christmas’ album originally came out in 2017, with the new ‘Gimme Christmas EP’ including three of its tracks plus two new songs.

This being 2023, one of those – ‘Gimme Love’ – has an additional ‘Sped Up Version’ created with TikTok in mind. Sia’s Endel collaboration, by contrast, is more about slowing things down.

