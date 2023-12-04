Google is making its views known on plans for AI regulation in Europe, but the company has also just launched a new ‘AI-powered experiment’ focusing on music.

It has come from the company’s Google Arts & Culture Lab team, is called ‘Instrument Playground‘, and uses the MusicLM model that Google launched earlier this year.

“Have you ever played the Veena from India or the Dizi from China or the Mbria from Zimbabwe?” is how it is introduced. “Choose one of over 100 instruments from around the world you’d like to play and MusicLM will generate a 20 second sound clip.”

People can also add adjectives (moody, happy, romantic etc) to their prompts before playing with the resulting sound clip.

Instrument Playground joins a wider group of AI-powered experiments launched by Google. For example, we wrote about its ‘Viola the Bird‘ project in July – “the world’s first ‘bird-tuoso’ in string instruments” – and a few years ago its entertaining ‘Blob Opera‘ experiment.

For now, Instrument Playground is only available “in select countries” (the UK, where Music Ally is based, is not one of them) but will be launching in more “in the coming months”.

