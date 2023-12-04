Spotify has announced its third round of layoffs of 2023, and these ones are the biggest yet. The company is laying off around 17% of its staff, with CEO Daniel Ek confirming the figure in a memo to employees that has also been published on Spotify’s blog.

“Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive. Spotify is not an exception to these realities,” wrote Ek.

“I realize that for many, a reduction of this size will feel surprisingly large given the recent positive earnings report and our performance. We debated making smaller reductions throughout 2024 and 2025,” he added.

“Yet, considering the gap between our financial goal state and our current operational costs, I decided that a substantial action to rightsize our costs was the best option to accomplish our objectives.”

17% of Spotify’s headcount is around 1,500 employees. Spotify laid off around 6% of its workforce in January this year, which was around 600 employees at the time. Another 200 people (around 2% of the workforce at the time) lost their jobs in June as part of a reorganisation of Spotify’s podcasts business.

This means around 2,300 layoffs over 2023 as a whole, which is 27.5% of the 8,359 full-time employees working for Spotify at the end of 2022 according to its annual report for that year.

Music Ally understands that today’s layoffs are spread across the company rather than focused on particular divisions.

“Despite our efforts to reduce costs this past year, our cost structure for where we need to be is still too big,” wrote Ek in his memo today.

“When we look back on 2022 and 2023, it has truly been impressive what we have accomplished. But, at the same time, the reality is much of this output was linked to having more resources. By most metrics, we were more productive but less efficient. We need to be both,” he continued.

“While we have done some work to mitigate this challenge and become more efficient in 2023, we still have a ways to go before we are both productive and efficient.”

“Today, we still have too many people dedicated to supporting work and even doing work around the work rather than contributing to opportunities with real impact. More people need to be focused on delivering for our key stakeholders – creators and consumers. In two words, we have to become relentlessly resourceful.”

In the first nine months of 2023, Spotify generated €9.57bn of revenue, up 11.9% year-on-year. Its operating loss for that period was €371m, down from €427m in the first nine months of 2022.

In his memo, Ek also suggested that Spotify has drifted away from its approach in the early years of the streaming service.

“In Spotify’s early days, our success was hard won. We had limited resources and had to make the most of every asset,” he wrote. “Our ingenuity and creativity were what set us apart. As we’ve grown, we’ve moved too far away from this core principle of resourcefulness.”

“The Spotify of tomorrow must be defined by being relentlessly resourceful in the ways we operate, innovate, and tackle problems,” added Ek, deploying a phrase with a long history in the technology industry.

“Embracing this leaner structure will also allow us to invest our profits more strategically back into the business,” continued Ek.

“With a more targeted approach, every investment and initiative becomes more impactful, offering greater opportunities for success. This is not a step back; it’s a strategic reorientation… Lean doesn’t mean small ambitions; it means smarter, more impactful paths to achieve them.”