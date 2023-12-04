Stagehand is the UK-based charity focused on live-event production workers. It has just launched its third annual Christmas fundraiser, #ILoveLive 3.

It’s a big prize draw where fans pay £5 for tickets to potentially win memorabilia from a range of famous artists.

This year’s lineup includes signed setlists from the likes of Wet Leg, Nile Rodgers, Duran Duran, Natalie Imbruglia and The 1975; a drum skin from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds; and unsigned items from Michael Jackson and Pink Floyd.

The proceeds will fund Stagehand’s work providing support to UK-based touring and festival crews who have serious physical or mental health issues.

To date the #ILoveLive campaigns have raised more than £940.2k from more than 50,400 supporters.

