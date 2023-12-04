TikTok and Ticketmaster are deepening their partnership to sell tickets and promote live events within the TikTok app.

Having launched in beta in the US last year, they are now expanding their deal to more than 20 other countries including the UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Spain, Sweden and Australia.

Artists who have ‘certified’ status on TikTok in the countries covered by the deal can promote their upcoming concerts by adding Ticketmaster links to their videos, which fans can then tap on to buy from their phones.

TikTok said that there have been more than 2.5bn views of videos using this feature since its beta launch in the US with musicians, sports teams and other events organisers.

Niall Horan, Burna Boy, Shania Twain and The Kooks are among the artists who have already used the feature.

“By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world,” said TikTok’s global music partnership development lead Michael Kümmerle.

TikTok is currently preparing for its first own-brand live concert, TikTok In The Mix, in Arizona on 10 December. The company handled pre-sales for the event, although its partner for that was Tickets.com rather than Ticketmaster.

