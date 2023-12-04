Voice-Swap is the startup co-founded by artist and producer DJ Fresh earlier this year to help artists create official AI clones of their voices to license to other musicians.

Now it has added three new AI voices to its roster, and they belong to some bona-fide veterans of the Chicago house scene: Robert Owens, Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk and Chuck ‘In The Beginning’ Roberts.

DJ Fresh – aka Dan Stein – said that the company worked with the new owners of famous house label Trax Records on the partnership.

“We were especially interested in giving a new voice to those who might have experienced poor label deals in their careers,” he said in a statement. “Very serendipitously, we met the new owners of Trax Records who told us they were keen to undo the wrongs of the past.”

All three artists’ AIs are available now on Voice-Swap, which operates a subscription model for musicians wanting to use its collection.

They can create demos using the AI voices, but must obtain licences – with terms and pricing set by the artists – if they want to release that music commercially.

Voice-Swap also says it has signed up more than 70,000 users since its launch in June. Stein and colleague Declan McGlynn recently talked to Music Ally’s Focus podcast about the startup and their plans.

