Warner Music Group has announced its latest activity on web3 virtual world The Sandbox. it’s a game based on rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

‘Breakin’ B.I.G.’ is described as “a nod to the beloved slide-scrolling games of the 1990s” with added inspiration from the Brooklyn streets where Biggie came to prominence.

WMG is planning to launch a collection of avatars alongside the game, which will be available to players within The Sandbox. It’s the latest attempt at a posthumous metaverse project for the late rapper.

In 2022 his estate announced plans for a virtual world called The Brook, promising a “hyperrealistic avatar” of The Notorious B.I.G. in a virtually-recreated Brooklyn, as well as a line of NFTs.

That project appears to be defunct. The last tweet from its official account on X is from June 2022, warning fans that “during the current market situation, we have not locked in any dates yet for the mint” [of the NFTs]. Its website and Discord server are no longer available.

However, in December 2022 Meta hosted a ‘VR Concert Experience’ based on The Notorious B.I.G. which was billed as an extension of The Brook. It took place within Meta’s Horizon Worlds, but was also streamed on the rapper’s official Facebook page.

Now he has a game on The Sandbox. WMG first started working with the latter company in January 2022, when it announced plans to build ‘Warner Music Group LAND’ there to host concerts and experiences featuring its artists.

Since then it has also held a release party for a DJ talent contest run by its dance subsidiary Spinnin’ Records’ on The Sandbox.

Alongside Decentraland, The Sandbox has been one of the most high-profile virtual worlds to emerge from the web3 sector.

However, its rise to prominence was accompanied by less positive headlines: as in October 2022 when it faced claims that it only had a few hundred daily active users.

Those claims were wrong – it actually had 39,000 DAUs at the time – but the correct stats were still a sign that the web3 buzz had yet to turn into engagement at a huge scale. Clearly that hasn’t put WMG off deepening its activities on the platform though.

