The breakout music scene of 2023 is undoubtedly Música Mexicana, with regional Mexican music making a strong showing in the year-end charts of the global streaming services.

Now two of its leading lights, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, have reached a significant milestone to continue the momentum.

Their hit ‘Ella Baila Sola’ has just crossed the 1bn streams mark on Spotify, less than nine months after its release in March this year. The news follows the announcement last week that it was the fifth most-streamed track on Spotify globally in 2023 so far, in the DSP’s Wrapped year-end rankings.

Its success has seen Eslabon Armado build an audience of more than 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with Peso Pluma rocketing to 49.1 million. But of course, this is far from a one-service story.

‘Ella Baila Sola’ was the 18th most-streamed track on Apple Music this year, and the top Latin song. Apple announced yesterday that it will be livestreaming his concert from Anaheim tomorrow (6 December) as the latest in its Apple Music Live series. It added that his streams on Apple Music have grown by more than 4,500% this year.

Another announcement yesterday saw YouTube reveal that ‘Ella Baila Sola’ was its third biggest song of 2023 in the US, with Música Mexicana accounting for four of the top 10. Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s ‘La Bebe (Remix)’, Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera’s ‘Bebe Dame’ and Carin León and Grupo Frontera’s ‘Que Vuelvas’ being the others.

Pluma is currently the eighth biggest artist on YouTube according to its global weekly chart, with Carin León (15th), Fuerza Regida (16th), Grupo Frontera (19th) and Junior H (20th) all inside the top 20. For context, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Drake and BTS are among the artists below them on that chart.

Mexico was the 13th biggest recorded-music market in 2022 according to the IFPI, with a domestic market size of $364.9m. The country has long been one of the biggest music-streaming territories in terms of the number of listeners and streams, and as our recent country profile explained, hopes are high for strong growth still to come.

But in 2023, artists offering their spin on some of Mexico’s traditional music genres boosted its export clout considerably. How those Música Mexicana superstars build on their success in 2024 – as well as the emerging artists following in their footsteps – promises to be fascinating.

Read Music Ally’s ‘Behind The Single’ case study of ‘Ella Baila Sola’ here.