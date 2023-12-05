Discord users may be racking up as many as 131bn music streams a year from Spotify alone, according to figures from music startup Levellr.

The company helps artists and labels build their communities on Discord, and has recently added a Spotify integration to its system to help those clients see what their fans are streaming, as well as ranking their most active listeners.

According to Levellr, people who’ve connected Spotify to their Discord profiles in the communities it runs average 22 streams a day while online in the latter service.

62% of the members of these servers have made that connection, which Levellr says adds up to 1.3m tracks streamed every day; around 40m a month; and 489m a year.

The company has also extrapolated from that data to calculate that the average streams per year of music fans who’ve connected Spotify and Discord may be 131bn.

(For context, research firm Luminate estimated that there were 3.4tn (trillion) on-demand audio song streams globally in 2022.)

“The music industry has collectively talked about Discord being a home for their artists Superfans over the past 24 months, but they’ve not been able to prove it with data. The numbers we’ve seen from our Spotify integration are eye popping and show a significant habit of streaming when hanging out on Discord,” said CEO Tom Gayner.

The company’s new feature enables labels and artist teams to see total streams and streamers in their Discords; daily streams per user and hours listened; and the most-played tracks and top listeners for their communities.

Two of Levellr’s clients, RCA Records and Atlantic Records, have welcomed the new feature.

“Being able to take a deeper look into fans’ streaming habits allows us to understand the importance of growing online communities and the fans within them,” said Luke Smith, RCA’s digital marketing manager.

“Having easily accessible superfan streaming data at your fingertips is an incredibly powerful tool. The ability to gain deeper insights into what Bring Me The Horizon’s superfans are listening to, identify the top streamers and reward them for their fandom is just one way we are utilising the new feature.”

Meanwhile, Atlantic Records UK’s head of audience Fiona McAuley said that the label has been using the tools for artists including Fred again.. and Maisie Peters.

“The addition of their new Spotify integration is providing true ROI on Discord. We’ve been amazed at how highly engaged those core Discord fans are, which we are seeing translated into a significant amount of streams,” she said.