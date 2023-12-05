It may be December but the music industry can still squeeze a few more acquisitions into 2023. Yesterday brought news that Muse Group, the company behind the MuseScore, Ultimate Guitar and Audacity services, is buying music publisher Hal Leonard.

The deal was backed by investment firm Francisco Partners, which previously bought majority stakes in Native Instruments (in 2021) and Kobalt (in 2022).

Muse Group said that its combination with Hal Leonard will create a library of more than 5.5m music scores, tabs, books, video courses, backing tracks and presets.

It plans to use the arrangements and other content from Hal Leonard across its music education services, which currently attract more than 300m annual visitors.

However, Muse Group stressed that Hal Leonard will retain its brand, staff and headquarters. The companies have already worked together for more than 15 years.

“This partnership will create more music makers worldwide and will lead to even more advances in music education technology, while also expanding ways creators and rights holders can make their musical works more widely available,” said Hal Leonard chairman Larry Morton.