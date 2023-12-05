It’s that time of year when the big music-streaming services publish their year-end charts. But there is more to streaming than the biggest DSPs. Feed·fm has some interesting data to throw into this December’s mix.

It’s one of the companies that works with brands and businesses on a B2B basis, helping them to license music and use it in their products. Fitness being one of its key categories.

Today it has published its ‘2023 Workout Music Report’ with some data on what songs, artists and genres were the biggest hits with its clients this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest genre by far for fitness services is pop, which accounted for 61% of their streams this year. That’s ahead of Hip-Hop / Throwback with 12.8% – Feed·fm notes that ‘throwback’ stations are almost entirely hip-hop – and electronic music with 8.5%.

Ambient / Downtempo music accounted for 7.8% of fitness services’ streams this year, which sounds counterintuitive. However, Feed·fm’s clients include services focusing on meditation and wellness, for which these genres are key.

According to the company, the most-streamed artists across its clients this year was Beyoncé, followed by Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, Mimi Webb and Miley Cyrus. It’s nearly a clean sweep for women artists in the top 10, with Charlie Puth, Pink, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Ellie Goulding rounding out the chart.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ was the most-streamed song ahead of Rema and Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ and Muni Long and Saweetie’s ‘Baby Boo’.

In Feed·fm’s genre-shares chart, Latin music is a tiny sliver, but that doesn’t tell the full story. The company saw a threefold increase in the number of Spanish-language and Latin-music stations offered by clients this year. But it also says that Latin songs are represented in its pop, electronic and hip-hop genres.

“We are at peak Latin this year, fully realising the acceptance of the Latin culture in the US,” said senior curator, sales, Juan Hernandez-Cruz, in the report. “With the popularity of Peso Pluma, Becky G, and countless others, the consumption for Latin music isn’t going anywhere.”