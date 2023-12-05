We reported on Spotify’s announcement that it was laying off around 1,500 staff yesterday morning. In a regulatory filing later in the day, the company confirmed the anticipated costs of these layoffs.

Spotify estimates that it will incur between €130m and €145m this quarter in charges.

“Primarily consisting of severance-related payments and the impairment of real estate assets as a part of optimizing the Company’s office space footprint in connection with the reduction in the employee base, partially offset by forfeitures of equity awards by departing employees,” as the filing put it.

Spotify now expects to post an operating loss of between €93m and €108m in the fourth quarter of this year. It had previously predicted an operating profit of €37m for that quarter.

Meanwhile, the financial markets have reacted positively to yesterday’s news. Spotify’s market cap (value) closed the day at $37.89bn, up from $35.62bn at the end of Friday’s trading. That’s a rise of 6.4%.

2023 has been a tough year for Spotify staff in terms of layoffs, but – a reflection of how investors see these matters – its market cap has grown from $15.83bn at the start of the year to $37.89bn now.