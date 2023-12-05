Research firm Luminate will soon make some changes to the way it reports physical music sales in the US, but yesterday two vinyl-focused organisations criticised the plans.

The Vinyl Record Manufacturers Association (VRMA) and Vinyl Alliance claim that the new methodology may drastically underestimate sales.

They said that the changes, which come into force at the start of 2024, will involve only counting sales from independent retailers in the US and Canada that actually report to Luminate.

The associations prefer the existing method, which uses an algorithm to calculate sales including retailers that do not report data to the company.

“With less than 5% of independent physical retailers currently reporting directly to Luminate, the data collected will be a grossly inaccurate representation on the sales of physical products, and therefore the overall size and strength of the industry,” said the two bodies in a joint statement.

“Reviewing current data, the overall US physical market reporting could be reduced by as much as 40% in units and by 35% in value in retail dollars. This break from the historic measurement process will have many consequences, most notably the decimation of market share currently held by independent retail.”

We’ll update you if Luminate – or its key data partners including Billboard – respond publicly.