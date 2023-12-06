Apple has announced a significant new milestone for its Shazam music-identification app. It now has more than 300 million monthly active users globally.

That’s up from 225 million in August 2022, the last time Apple announced a figure for the app. Shazam has thus been adding an average of five million net new users a month since then.

That’s impressive for a service that originally launched in 2002 in the UK, where users could dial a shortcode to identify music that was playing in their current location.

The launch of Apple’s App Store in 2008 was what rocket-charged its growth, and 10 years later Apple acquired Shazam for a reported $400m.

Today’s milestone follows the publication of Shazam’s chart of the most-tagged songs of 2023. The list was topped by Afrobeats star Rema’s ‘Calm Down’, followed by Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’.

Afrobeats, K-Pop and Música Mexicana all enjoyed strong growth on Shazam in 2023, reflecting these genres’ popularity on wider streaming services – including Shazam’s sister service Apple Music.

Shazam also recently launched a new section of its app called ‘Concerts’ to recommend upcoming live events based on each user’s history of tags.