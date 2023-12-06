The launch of this year’s Spotify Wrapped promotion last week saw many artists sharing their streaming stats on social media, while more than 40,000 recorded videos for their top fans.

US artist Arden Jones went a step further though, taking advantage of an integration between Spotify and e-commerce platform Shopify.

Fans could claim a ‘Top Listener’ card – a physical card, created with a company called IYK – and then tap their phones on the card to unlock an unreleased track.

The idea: they got to hear the new song before its official release. But according to Morgan Coates, director, digital at vnclm_ x Atlantic Records – a joint venture that launched in 2021 with Jones as its first signing – this is just the first benefit.

“All of the access cards are also tied to digital collectibles on-chain, so we can continue to reward these fans again in the future,” said Coates.

i got the best fans in the 🌎



top listeners check your Spotify Wrapped to claim a special gift that unlocks unreleased music 🔒 @iyk_app pic.twitter.com/ppdnZOMTTz — Arden Jones (@ArdenJones_) November 29, 2023

It’s an interesting blend of the physical and digital, focused on Jones’s keenest fans. He currently has more than 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and has just released his latest single ‘parachute’.