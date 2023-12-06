Blue Raincoat Music co-founder (and veteran producer) Sir Robin Millar is unimpressed with what he sees as a lack of discussion about the climate impact of the vinyl revival.

“I am baffled that no large record company has had the backing of a big-selling artist to stop making physical records,” he told the Guardian. “How can anybody stand up and say ‘save the planet’? Artists are awful for hypocritical bandwagonery.”

Global tours are another concern of Millar’s cited in the piece. Talking of live music, there is positive news from Massive Attack this week.

The British band are planning a one-day festival in August 2024 that will be 100% powered by renewable energy. The band’s Robert Del Naja described it as a “proof of concept” for the industry.

“There’s always talk about ‘I’ll just wait for technology’, but the technology is available – there are ways of doing it,” he told the Guardian.

Massive Attack previously worked with the Tyndall centre for Climate Change on a ‘Roadmap to Super Low Carbon Live Music‘ report in 2021.