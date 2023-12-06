Professional services company EY has released what it’s calling the “first-ever comprehensive report on the music publishing industry in India”.

Like its annual Media and Entertainment report for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the newest instalment of which was published in April, ‘The Music Creator Economy: The Rise of Music Publishing in India’ comes packed with stats.

According to EY’s estimates, the revenue generated by music in India, from both direct and indirect sources, is Rs12,047 crore (approximately $1.45bn), which amounts to 6% of the country’s media and entertainment sector.

This was made up of income from:

Digital platforms (Rs5,692 crore / $683m, or 47% of the total)

Broadcast (Rs4,350 crore / $522 million, or 36%)

Filmed entertainment (Rs1,200 crore / $144 million, or 10%)

Concerts and events (Rs805 crore / $96 million or 7%)

(The methodology here is that EY considered 100% of music streaming and music concert revenues to be music-related; 75% of radio broadcast revenues; 30% of YouTube and short-video revenues; 10% of filmed entertainment revenues; 5% of other event revenues, and 4% of television revenues.)

Breaking down India’s music revenues

These numbers are substantially larger than those reported for India’s recorded-music industry. Its 2022 revenues of $318.6 million ranked India 14th in the world according to the IFPI’s Global Music Report.

Meanwhile, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)’s haul of €68 million ranked the country 23rd in terms of publishing revenues for the same period as per Cisac’s Global Collections Report.

The EY report claims that in India, publishing revenues in the fiscal year 2022-23 actually tallied up to Rs884 crore ($106m) – split into Rs564 crore ($68m) collected by IPRS and Rs320 crore ($38m) by publishers directly.

This represented a growth of 2.5x from Rs340 crore in FY 2019-2020, the report says. It adds that with “better legal clarity, greater awareness, and better compliance”, the value of the music publishing industry can be Rs1,700 crore ($204 million) by 2027.

Included in the report is a table comparing the differences in the sources of publishing revenues in India and globally.

The most marked differences are that in India, online sources make up the bulk of the income at 66% as opposed to 37.7% worldwide, while broadcast (TV and radio) and public performance (events, retail, hotels, etc.) account for just 17% (compared to 32.8%) and 12% respectively (as opposed to 23.2%).

This is because, as the report illustrates, while 71% of audio-streaming platforms and 56% short-format video platforms operating in India are licensed by IPRS, the corresponding proportion is a mere 13% for concerts, 12% for TV channels and less than 1% for retail establishments, hotels, restaurants and radio stations.

Another key reason for the differences are, as the EY report states, payment of royalties generated from publishing rights are “currently sub judice in India as relates to radio and whose values are contested as regards other media”, referring to long-running cases between IPRS and radio stations.

75% of composers have yet to sign up

There’s also the fact that only 13,500 authors and composers have registered their work with IPRS out of a “potential base” of 60,000, which means over 75% haven’t joined the collection society.

A panel at the recent All About Music conference in Mumbai revealed that one of the reasons they are reluctant to sign up are related to controversial “No Objection Certificates” that some artists are asked to sign by some Indian radio stations.

For the report, EY interviewed some of these creators to “better understand the correlation between popularity, monetisation, and career span”. Of the 500 people surveyed, more than 83% have been working as musicians for over five years.

Among the survey’s findings were that only 60% of the respondents make their living off of music alone; 12% said that music has never been their full-time career. Only 56% said they have access to music production equipment and software, while 35% spent over half their earnings on procuring it.

A section on their sources of income shows that live performances and one-time payment fees for creating content for music labels and film producers were their main money earners, followed by composing or playing background scores and doing session work for films, TV and web series and ads; royalties from self-released music; publishing royalties; and brand sponsorships.

A note about the exchange rates: for consistency, current rates are used throughout this piece and not those mentioned in the report.