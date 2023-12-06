One of the companies on the hunt for music catalogues has expanded its war-chest for acquisitions.

HarbourView Equity Partners announced yesterday that it has increased its senior secured credit facility led by Fifth Third Bank from $200m to $300m.

The company said it will use the expanded funding “to continue acquiring music royalty assets and for general corporate purposes”.

HarbourView has acquired more than 45 music catalogues, with recent investments including rights from Kane Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Nellie, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The news comes at the end of a bumpy year for music investors.

While Round Hill Music Royalty Fund exited in a sale to Concord worth $468.8m, rival Hipgnosis’s plans to sell some of its catalogues to a sister fund were slapped down by shareholders, leaving the company in the position of having to be reconstructed, reorganised or wound up.

Taking on more loans to buy more catalogues may seem a risky strategy, but HarbourView sees it as bolstering its ambitions.

“As capital conditions evolve, we are grateful for the continued support of our banking partners who have helped support HarbourView’s tremendous growth since inception,” said CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares.