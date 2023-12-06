Beat Saber is the VR music game owned by Meta, which has attracted a succession of artists to release mini-compilations of songs for its players to use.

However, it is also commissioning original tracks, with its latest ‘Original Soundtrack’ pack launching yesterday.

OST 6 includes four songs composed specifically for Beat Saber from Lindsey Stirling, DragonForce, Far Out and Camellia. Meta promised a fifth “bonus surprise song” will follow shortly.

One advantage of commissioning the tracks is that Meta can keep online-video creators in mind.

“Like all OST entries, the new tracks are Content ID free. That means that you can stream the songs without limitations or fear of getting copyright claims or strikes on social media platforms including YouTube and Twitch,” it explained in a blog post.

The new compilation is free rather than paid, bringing the total number of free tracks to Beat Saber to 51 (including the yet-to-debut surprise track).