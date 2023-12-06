Sona was one of the finalists in our Music Ally SI:X startups contest this year, although it was still in pre-launch mode at the time.

Now the company, which was co-founded by artists and producer Jennifer ‘TOKiMONSTA’ Lee, has launched in open beta, backed by a $6.9m seed funding round.

What is it? An advertising-free music streaming service which encourages people to not just listen, but to invest in the ‘digital twins’ of tracks.

Each song can only be owned by one person at a time, and that person is shown on the artist’s Sona profile, and also gets 70% of the streaming rewards for that song, as paid out by the company.

“As an artist, you’re constantly fighting an uphill battle. Either you retain ownership of your music — and do everything yourself — or you sell ownership to get the support system you need to proliferate your sounds,” is how Lee pitched it in a statement.

Investment firm Polychain Capital led the funding round, with Haun Ventures and Rogue Capital chipping in. Polychain partner Josh Rosenthal claimed that the service is “perfectly positioned to introduce a mainstream audience to a blockchain-enhanced platform with real-world utility”.

The open beta is live now, with Sona planning a public launch in the first quarter of 2024.