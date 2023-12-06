TikTok is the latest digital service to publish an end-of-2023 roundup report, including charts of the most popular songs on its service.

Reflecting one of the continued trends on TikTok, three of its top 10 global tracks were sped-up versions.

‘Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version’ by K-Pop group Fifty Fifty was the most popular track, measured by creations – the number of videos it was used in. In this case, that was more than 20m.

Meanwhile, Justine Skye’s ‘Collide (more sped up)’ was the third biggest track globally with more than 13m creations globally, while it also topped TikTok’s music chart for the US. The original song was recorded in 2014.

Finally, thuy’s ‘girls like me don’t cry (sped up)’ was the eighth biggest track globally on TikTok this year, according to the chart.

“Sped-up songs are a phenomenally popular earworm,” said TikTok’s global music programs exec William Gruger on a press call ahead of the report’s publication. “They cause songs to travel across the platform.”

The top 10 is very diverse in terms of nationalities, with songs by Mae Stephens, Doechii, Fli:p, Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma, Myke Towers, Karol G and Shakira, and Jain also making the list.

TikTok also ranked the 10 most popular artists on its service this year, with that chart topped by Mexican artist Kimberly Loaiza, followed by Selena Gomez, Blackpink, BTS and Feid.

Enhypen, Karol G, Le Sserafim, NewJeans and Shakira rounded out the chart. That means four Latin American artists and five K-Pop artists in the top 10, which is another telling sign of these territories’ cultural clout in the current music industry.

TikTok also chose spoof Eurodance song ‘Planet of the Bass’ as one of its biggest pop culture moments of the year. That list was topped by a trend it dubbed ‘front row’ – artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Paramore using TikTok to post videos from their concerts.

The company also published a chart of the most popular fandoms on its platform in 2023. Rather than separate out individual artists – a wise move, given how competitive some of them are – it put ‘artist fandoms’ generally in the top spot.

“The Swifties, the Beyhive… The power of the fans is real,” said Gruger. “Fans come together on TikTok just to share how passionate they were, in so many different nuances of these experiences.”

“Amassing friendship bracelets; when not to take bathroom breaks [during concerts]; where to shop locally to find all your silver Renaissance gear… cheering on Blue’s moves [Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s daughter, who was part of her show]; buying the Ice Spice Munchkin drink. You name it, fan communities interacting with artists was a huge part of TikTok this year.”