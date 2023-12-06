Spotify has been steadily building its collection of marketing tools for artists: playlist submissions, Marquee, Showcase and the much-discussed Discovery Mode.

Now it is gathering them together into an umbrella ‘Campaign Kit’. The aim is to encourage artists and their teams to not just use the tools individually, but also to use them together.

The blog post announcing the launch includes a few case studies: thuy, Magic City Hippies and Goth Babe used a combination of Marquee and Discovery Mode, for example.

While playlist pitching is available globally, the other three tools are still rolling out across the world.

Spotify said it plans to use its new Campaign Kit website to provide educational materials on how to use the tools, including a ‘Campaign Kit Masterclass‘ on 24 January.