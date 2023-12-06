Spotify’s latest round of layoffs isn’t the only cut being made in the company’s business this week.

The New York Times reported that Spotify is not renewing its contracts for two of its most prestigious in-house podcasts: ‘Heavyweight’ and ‘Stolen’.

The shows are produced by its Gimlet Media studio, but they’re not being cancelled altogether. Instead, the company said it will “work with the show creators to ensure a smooth transition for wherever these series go next”.

The news comes just seven months after ‘Stolen’ became the first podcast to win a Pulitzer Prize and Peabody Award for its journalism in the same year.

Meanwhile, the fallout from Spotify’s retreat from the peak of its spending on podcasts continues, with some tea being spilt. Former Gimlet Media boss Lydia Polgreen, who left the company in August 2022, has criticised its strategy.

“If you can’t make a go of it with these incredible shows you are simply bad at podcasting,” she wrote in a since-deleted Threads post, according to Business Insider.

“There were a million ways a company with Spotify’s resources could have figured out to make this kind of work sustainable and it did not do that. Instead it lit money on fire by handing it to the Sussexes and other celebrities with nothing to say.” Oof.