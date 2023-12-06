The Weeknd has confirmed his next festival appearance… in a new music experience within the game Fortnite. It’s called, logically enough, ‘Festival’ and will launch this Saturday (9 December).

A trailer for the virtual event has been published on The Weeknd’s YouTube channel, teasing a clubland setting with glitterballs-a-go-go. But what’s interesting is that this is not just going to be a performance with an avatar of The Weeknd.

Part of the trailer shows off a Guitar Hero-style music rhythm game, with notes falling down the screen and a ‘vocal score’ for how well players are hitting them as they reach the bottom.

That speaks to the involvement of Harmonix, the veteran music-games developer (Rock Band, Dance Central etc) that Fortnite publisher Epic Games acquired in 2021.

The launch of ‘Festival’ comes hot on the heels of Eminem’s performance in Fortnite’s ‘Big Bang’ event last weekend.