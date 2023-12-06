Universal Music Group’s latest move in and around China is the signing of one of the region’s biggest artists.

Taiwanese star Jay Chou is known as ‘the King of Mandopop’, and will now be signed to UMG globally, including his JVR Music label. UMG said that the deal includes global marketing and distribution rights for his back catalogue and future projects.

It’s a characteristic statement of intent from UMG, with Chou having ranked ninth in industry body the IFPI’s list of the top artists globally in 2022 – ahead of Ed Sheeran.

What’s more, his ‘Greatest Works of Art’ topped the IFPI’s album sales chart for that year, beating BTS and Taylor Swift. Chou released his debut album in 2000, and founded his JVR Music label seven years later to develop emerging artists.

UMG’s Adam Granite described the signing as “a strategic triumph and a cultural victory”, which is quite the soundbite.

The news comes as Mandopop continues to grow its global audience. In September, Spotify said that Mandopop music was generating 500m streams a month on its service, having grown 45% in the last year.