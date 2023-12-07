Spotify recently announced plans to change the way it calculates and pays out royalties, claiming that this would drive around $1bn more revenue towards “emerging and professional artists” over the next five years.

The plans included fining labels and distributors for artificial streaming detected on their music; new restrictions on ‘functional’ music including white noise, nature sounds and machine noises; and only paying recordings royalties for tracks once they have been streamed more than 1,000 times.

This morning, European indies body Impala has published its response to the plans, after gathering views from its members across the continent in the last week.

Impala is pleased about two of the measures being taken, welcoming the crackdown on fraud and the new restrictions on functional content, although it warned that it wants to see “checks and balances in place” for the first of those.

However, it has some concerns about the royalties threshold.

“The Impala board agrees with the aim of tackling revenue dilution, but opposes the principle of a ‘blunt instrument’ that demonetises repertoire altogether to the benefit of more popular tracks,” said the body in a statement.

“They feel that the data for any change must show that smaller and less established labels and artists do not lose out, as well as deep catalogue repertoire and of course smaller territories, specialist genres and longer tracks.”

This morning Impala has also published a long list of questions it wants Spotify to answer, and also to “set principles for other platforms” that are mulling their own payout changes. We’ve published the list in full below.

They are detailed, and suggest a number of possible changes to Spotify’s new payouts model. There is also a not-so-veiled warning that Impala thinks regulators (in the EU in this case) might share some of its concerns.

“Has the proposal been discussed with any regulators?” is one of the questions. “How will potential anti-competitive outcomes be prevented?” is another.

So, while Spotify is under no obligation to answer these questions in the way it would if a politician or regulator sent them, by publishing them, Impala could spur exactly that to happen. However, the body was keen to stress that it is not against all of Spotify’s plans.

“We share the same goal of fostering a fairer streaming ecosystem and agree that the level of content currently flooding Spotify’s open platform is unsustainable,” said Impala executive chair Helen Smith.

“We welcome elements of the new proposal, and at the same time seek assurances and adjustments where there is risk of a disproportionate impact on smaller and emerging artists as well as smaller markets and of course catalogue as well as specialist genres, which are very important in the independent sector for both labels and artists.”

The full list of questions from Impala follows:

Further debate and safeguards

Can Spotify suspend the implementation of these new policies to accommodate further debate?

How do Spotify justify the earnings from one artist’s streams being allocated to another artist? Are safeguards possible to prevent the new minimum threshold from creating a two tier system that disproportionately affects smaller and emerging artists and countries, as well as deep catalogue repertoire?

When flagrant artificial streaming is detected, what level of data and proof will Spotify provide and in what time period, to substantiate decisions to apply fines? Can Spotify’s decisions be challenged?

Royalty Threshold adjustments

Can an “opt-in” system be added as a safety net, so that some artists, labels and albums affected can be whitelisted for payment by Spotify based on the past performance (as many artists and labels who were getting micro payments will no longer get them, and those earnings will go to other artists)?

How will longer tracks be accommodated so they don’t lose out? Can this be based on listening time and not number of streams?

Alternatively, could artists who don’t earn anything for the first 1000 streams of a track receive double compensation for streams beyond that threshold, until 2000 streams are met? This would give artists a chance to get back the revenues they are due for the first 1000 streams.

Are “dynamic thresholds” possible, adjusting the threshold based on market size and Spotify’s market penetration in a given territory or language group? If not, does this imply that Spotify’s market penetration is uniformly high across all regions, negating the necessity for adaptive threshold measures?

Could an escrow system be applied? For example, can a track’s earnings from the first 1,000 streams go into escrow until the artist meets the threshold?

Counting any minimum stream requirements across an artist’s full repertoire rather than breaking it down by tracks would also have a softer impact, can that be considered?

What about other approaches altogether that are shared across all artists and rightsholders, such as upload or storage fees or other mechanisms to weed out bad actors and tackle misuses of the open platform concept?

Transparency and data

Impala wants Spotify to provide data on how the proposed changes will impact artists and labels on:

an aggregated anonymised per artist basis (major, independent, country, genre) on who will benefit and who will lose out.

an aggregated anonymised per label basis (major, independent, country, genre) on who will benefit and who will lose out.

on a per country basis.

the proportion of tracks that earned before that will stop earning, and the number of artists that earned before and will stop earning?

the shift between catalogue repertoire and new releases.

how will the changes result in an extra $1bn over the next five years – can details of this calculation be shared?

Impala’s own streaming reform proposals

What are Spotify’s views on the proposals outlined in IMPALA’s plan* on how to change allocation of revenues?

Can these also be integrated into the reform efforts?

This includes the AIM artist growth model – a model more akin to progressive redistribution, or the pro-rata temporis suggestion to mitigate the iniquities of the streaming model’s treatment of longer music tracks, as well as proposals based on how active fans are, and opportunities to use Spotify’s framework to open entirely new and complementary revenue streams via fan participation.

Fairness of algorithms

How will Spotify guarantee the transparency and fairness of its algorithms in determining whether a track meets the specified thresholds?

Recordings versus publishing

What is the justification for these measures applying to allocate revenues for the recording sector but not as regards music publishing rights?

Impact on discovery

Does Spotify anticipate a change in release dates (and potential ingestion issues) if labels need to adjust, to ensure a track has the best chances possible to meet the royalty threshold’s conditions?

Has Spotify assessed the impact on discoverability and competition for attention linked to new releases?

What is the incentive for labels to keep all their repertoire on Spotify and continue to supply all new material?

Smaller artists, markets and diversity

What are Spotify’s concrete plans to support diversity and local artists, for example in regions which don’t have a Spotify contact point, or where fans pay the same rate as other markets but the per track payout can be as little as half as much?

Instead of ploughing all the money generated by the new system up the chain, would Spotify consider dedicating a proportion to boost diversity, or applying the artist growth model?

Has Spotify considered the potential mental health impact on artists whose repertoire could be qualified as a failure under the new system?

Boosting value further

To boost value further, will Spotify consider other moves? What about stopping remuneration altogether for functional content (not just for tracks less than 2 minutes) and addressing other features that dilute value such as Discovery Mode?

Will Spotify also increase its subscription prices further?

The recent increase is welcome, but can Spotify commit to price increases which at least follow inflation?

Has the proposal been discussed with any regulators?

How will potential anti-competitive outcomes be prevented?

There are situations where labels have contracts and a legal obligation to pay out per stream. Under the new threshold, Spotify would not be paying on those streams, rather diverting the money to other artists and tracks that meet the threshold. What happens if a label’s contracts don’t allow them to sign up?

We understand the reform is presented as a policy and that licensees may decide to renew their deal to continue their relationship with the platform. We assume Spotify is still able take on suggestions for the threshold and how it works?

Will the independent sector be involved in the decision-making process when Spotify’s policy is reviewed and up for modification?