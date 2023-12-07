Lo-fi music has become a staple for people trying to focus or chill out in recent years, with its reach boosted by platforms including YouTube and Spotify, where the most popular lo-fi streams and playlists have millions of listeners.

One of the companies operating in this space is Arden Records, which launched in 2021 as a joint venture between its founders and Apple’s artist-development subsidiary Platoon.

Arden Records’ latest project is a compilation called ‘A Timeless Motif‘ which blends its signature lo-fi sound with classical music.

The 10-track album is a collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra, and includes lo-fi remixes of performances of works by Beethoven, Sibelius, Mahler, Ravel and other composers.

“When we were ideating the concept behind ‘A Timeless Motif’, we noticed a lot of intersections between the purposes that lo-fi served for the younger generation of music listeners, and how classical music impacted older generations of music listeners,” Arden Records told Music Ally, in an email interview where its team collectively answered our questions.

The album is an exploration of that hypothesis, focusing on the common ground between those two audiences.

“For both demographics, both lo-fi and classical music share an affinity for enhancing their respective environments through music for focus and productivity, finding ways to heal and meditate, and ultimately, easy listening and relaxation,” said Arden.

The project brought some challenges: for example differences in the way classical music is recorded versus how lo-fi music is recorded.

“We definitely faced some challenges with our producers taking the old works and bringing them into a modern setting,” is how the Arden team described that.

“But, as with all challenges, comes beautiful things, and we think the products that resulted from this collaboration are very unique and live in a space where a lot of this type of genre crossover doesn’t exist yet.”

There may be similarities in what classical and lo-fi listeners are looking for from their music, but are they still separate audiences? Arden Records thinks this too may change in the future, and that this shift may be driven by streaming services.

“Our belief is that as we continue to find ways to bring them together the more that the genres will begin to intertwine,” said the team.

“There will inevitably be a shift even in how streaming services shift to promoting their editorial programs and playlists to align both audiences — purely due to how similar the activity of the listeners are,” they continued.

“Not to mention – because both genres tend to be instrumental-heavy – it has potential to grow and reach a much wider audience globally beyond the reach that ‘traditional’ genres with lyrics may have.”

It’s an interesting moment for lo-fi music, which is hugely popular but still underestimated (and perhaps even looked down upon) by the mainstream music industry. One of the key stigmas cited by Arden Records is that it is seen as “passive” music, fit merely for background listening.

“While this may be true for some listeners who find utility in lo-fi listening experiences, we have undoubtedly seen the culture that lo-fi music has cultivated across a global audience of people — both young and old — to come together out of passion for the genre,” said Arden.

“It has become evident that we are on the verge of seeing a cultural shift for lo-fi music due to the increasing global consumption and its crossover into mainstream pop music.”

Arden Records is also excited about Apple Music’s launch of its dedicated Apple Music Classical app, and the resurgence in classical-music streams that this could bring.

“Similarly, we are seeing an uptick in lo-fi music creation, which has been beautiful to see as more and more artists find themselves building investing more into their personal brands,” they said.

“The future of lo-fi will likely see listeners increasingly becoming fans of lo-fi artists, and no longer seeing them as merely ‘producers’. This will be especially true for the artists who are courageous enough to break the mould of being a ‘faceless’ artist and building a brand identity and universe beyond the music itself.”

Arden Records is hoping to ride that wave, but also to build trusting relationships with those artists.

“All of the co-founders have witnessed firsthand the predatory nature that exists in our space, so we have always made sure our deals are always as artist friendly as possible,” said the team.

“We aim to shift the paradigm of modern lo-fi labels by being the first and only artist-facing lo-fi label on the market and provide more opportunities for our talented roster of creatives to make a living through the music they make, as well as explore more avenues to engage with their fans through creative experiences.”

‘A Timeless Motif’ is the latest example of the label looking for external partnerships to expand its creative boundaries.

Previous projects include ‘National Parks, Vol. 1’, a collaboration with the National Park Service that saw artists using field recordings as samples for tracks based on different national parks around the US. Field recordings were also part of its environment-celebrating ‘Earth Day’ project.

Arden Records is also keen to explore the live aspect of lo-fi music, having hosted an annual ‘Arden Nights’ event for the last two years.

“It is the blueprint of our direction in creating a live ecosystem to position lo-fi artists the same way that the more traditional recording artists are portrayed,” said the Arden team.

“Our goal is to bring a primarily digital environment into the real world through expanding our footprint to other major cities outside of Los Angeles, and eventually launch Arden Nights as a tour and offer live lo-fi experiences at other notable music industry events and conferences, such as SXSW.”