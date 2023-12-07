On the first day of Christmas my true love said to me: “Wouldn’t it be great if Music Ally published some roundups of some of 2023’s key music industry trends, and its most popular stories, reports and podcasts?”

We’d hate to disappoint anybody’s true (or, indeed, false) love, so today we’re kicking off our 2023 12 Days of Christmas series. Starting with the five most popular (by listens) episodes of our Music Ally Focus podcast.

The show, helmed by our editor Joe Sparrow, started in January 2021, and has just published its 134th episode. But which ones were the biggest hits with our audience in 2023?

You can find them below, with embeds to listen – although you can also get the show’s archives wherever you usually listen to podcasts too.

Pete Tong talks A&R, TikTok and AI

Electronic music veteran (nay, legend!) Pete Tong talked to us about A&R in the dance music world: how it has changed how it works now the role that good taste plays the TikTok A&R whirlwind and what he thinks about AI.

The Music Industry’s Challenges in 2023

At the start of the year, Joe and our head of insight Stuart Dredge sat down to chat about the challenges the music industry would face in 2023. Did we get it right? We don’t dare re-listen to check, so you’ll have to do it for us…

The State of Music Streaming in 2023

Another outing for our intrepid duo that tied in with our quarterly report on music streaming services. Joe and Stuart discussed how they’re improving, what challenges they’re facing, and what it means for the industry and for musicians.

Priorities for Modern Music Managers

Andy Robinson of Interstellar Music Services was our guest for this episode, discussing the fact that modern music managers can do everything… so how do they prioritise and decide what not to do? He had some smart ideas to help managers take stock.

Cliff Fluet on AI’s Potential for Music

AI is the most consequential tool the music industry could use – and one that could solve a number of its biggest challenges. That’s the view of lawyer, startup adviser and cheerful provocateur Cliff Fluet anyway: in this episode he expanded on it.