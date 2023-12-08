The three main institutions of the European Union – its Council, Commission and Parliament – are nearing the end of their negotiations to agree a final draft of the EU’s new AI Act. As we’ve reported, this has included heavy lobbying (both publicly and in private) by the music industry and the tech industry alike.

TechCrunch has seen a leak of one of the latest proposed texts, and claimed that it suggests the lawmakers have resisted pressure to include a ‘total regulatory carve out’ for foundational models / general purpose AIs. And there may be some more good news for music rightsholders in the act’s approach to copyright.

“The text of the proposal also requires foundational model makers to put in place a policy to respect EU copyright law, including with regard to limitations copyright holders have placed on text and data mining,” is how TechCrunch summarised that, although it did not publish the exact text from the leaked proposal.

“Plus they must provide a ‘sufficiently detailed’ summary of training data used to build the model and make it public — with a template for the disclosure being provided by the AI Office, an AI governance body the regulation proposes to set up,” it added.

“We understand this copyright disclosure summary would still apply to open source models — standing as another of the exceptions to their carve out from rules.”

Football manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously coined the phrase ’squeaky bum time’ to describe the closing stages of the season, when people were nervously shifting position while sitting on plastic seats.

We can’t vouch for the material of the furniture in Brussels, but today is absolutely squeaky bum time for music rightsholders and AI companies alike as the final text of the AI Act is hammered out.

Nothing can be taken for granted, with lobbying continuing up to the final amendment. The music industry has been very clear on what it wants to see: regulations enshrining the idea of permission, payment and transparency for AIs training on copyrighted music. We await the final text with keen interest.